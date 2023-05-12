SC Lottery
Deputies search for missing Georgetown County teen

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Aaron Martin Andrew Nelson was reported missing from the Russell Drive area at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday. It is not clear when he disappeared.

Nelson is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black, closely-cropped hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a black Nike shirt, deputies say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 843-546-5102.

