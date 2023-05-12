SC Lottery
Folly Beach hires engineers to improve traffic plan

By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Folly Beach has contracted a team of engineers to design a plan for more accessibility on Arctic Avenue, the beachfront road that Center Street runs into.

The engineers who were hired by the city are in the initial planning period to find ways to better accommodate all users of what the city says is a busy road.

Officials say that includes pedestrians, bicyclists, golf carts and cars.

A. Morton Thomas and Associates INC., the contracted firm, is looking to find solutions to what they have identified as a crowded area.

SC Program Services Lead and Project Manager Richard Turner says the goal is to find a way to better utilize the space available so that everyone can enjoy it and do so safely.

“You think about Arctic Avenue, and you’ve got parking for the most part up and down both sides of the road, so pedestrians during the summer tend to walk in the road where your automobiles are, or your golf carts, or your bikes are, so they’re all trying to use the same space,” Turner says.

Walking inspections on Arctic Avenue with several experts will start next week to collaborate on ideas for this plan to come.

Turner says they expect to have a public meeting at the end of June to present the community with the different options for this project.

He expects there to be an additional meeting in October or November to nail down a final plan with the public.

From there, official plans will be presented to the city at the beginning of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

