Heating up heading into our Mother’s Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warm temperatures and small rain chances will continue as we head into our upcoming weekend! We expect a sunny and warm day today with only a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm. The best rain chance will be along, and west, of I-95. Highs will top out in the mid 80s inland, near 80 degrees at the beaches. Dry weather is expected this evening and overnight with lows in the 60s. Expect a very warm Mother’s Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a chance of a few showers and storms both days but many of you will stay dry. A better chance of rain will move through on Monday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.