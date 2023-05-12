‘I want this person found’: Search continues after Moncks Corner hit-and-run

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Over one month after a woman was the victim of a hit-and-run, she continues her search for answers.

On April 3, Tonya Wright was riding her motorcycle home from bible study on Highway 52 when a car pulled out in front of her, hit her and then left her laying in the road.

Wright said as more time has passed, she has started to lose hope of ever finding the person that hit her. She said finding who did this would bring her the peace and closure she needs to continue her healing journey.

“I don’t know why somebody would do that,” Wright said. “To actually leave somebody. They could have actually helped me get off the side of the road.”

Wright served in the Navy for 14 years. She said before April 3, she enjoyed riding horses and running triathlons. Now, after losing her kneecap in the crash, she said she’s lost her independence completely.

“Thank God I have the support of my friends and family, but I can’t even take a shower by myself,” Wright said.

She’s currently recovering in Florida with her family, while back in Charleston, her “second family” continues the search for the person who hit her.

“She’s my daughter from Florida,” Wright’s friend, Dorinne Schick, said. “We’re her parents up here.”

Schick and her husband have put up a $5,000 reward hoping somebody will reach out to them with information.

“I want this person found,” Schick said “$5,000 might be a drop in a hat for some people but, guilt should be the reason why you give this person up.”

Moncks Corner Police said the crash happened when a car pulled out in front of Wright while she was traveling along Highway 52.

“He pulled out in front of me and all I had the time to say was ‘oh my God, oh my God,’” Wirght said. “I don’t remember anything until waking up on the road. And I actually heard the car taking off.”

The car that hit Wright lost its bumper in the crash. Police officials said they took to a dealership and determined it was likely a white 2009-2012 Buick Lacrosse.

Police said they’ve followed up on a few tips over the past month but don’t have any fresh leads.

“I’ve been trying my hardest just to stay positive and thank God I’m alive. But I would like to at least have an apology, or why they decided to leave me for dead on the side of the road,” Wright said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Moncks Corner Police Department at 843-719-7917.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.