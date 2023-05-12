SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family. (Source: WVTM, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Magdala Louissaint
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) - For one family in Alabama, Mother’s Day is going to be a little extra special this year.

The Carmack family recently welcomed quadruplets with two sets of identical twins.

Michael and Hannah Carmack found out about their new additions in October of last year and after the shock wore off, they looked to their pastor for guidance.

Hannah Carmack said they weren’t planning on having any more kids as she was wanting to go on a church mission trip to South Africa last November.

“We were told not everybody is chosen for something like this,” Michael Carmack said. “We’ve been chosen because we didn’t go through fertility, it’s the Lord.”

On March 14, Hannah Carmack delivered the quadruplets via C-section. Evelyn led her siblings out followed by David, Daniel and Adeline.

Doctors said all of the babies arrived healthy.

“It’s incredible to watch all the milestones being broken,” Michael Carmack said.

Now, the Carmack family is looking for a little help when it comes to remodeling their house before welcoming their new additions home.

The couple has an 8-year-old daughter already and with the babies expected to leave the hospital soon, they have started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of the remodel.

“I think this is the legacy that’s been given to us and we’re going to run with it,” Michael Carmack said.

Copyright 2023 WVTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
Sam Dalzell and her then-fiancé pose with their former wedding planner Kylie Grommersch...
Brides report wedding planner ‘ghosted’ them before they said ‘I do’
Kelontae Gavin of Ridgeville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors,...
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June
The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate...
3-month-old puppy found with ‘serious’ facial injuries in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

Palmetto Goodwill Chief of Mission and Marketing Elliot Smalley said students in their upcoming...
Palmetto Goodwill, Trident Tech partner to open 1st adult high school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Middle school student charged with pointing gun on school property
In a Berkeley County courtroom, Anthony Gathers pleaded guilty to all charges related to the...
Man sentenced in killing of wife, pregnant stepdaughter
FILE - The University of Utah campus is viewed from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City,...
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape