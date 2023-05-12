SC Lottery
Jimmy Buffet coming to Charleston in May

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Credit One Stadium on May 20.
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Credit One Stadium on May 20.(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jimmy Buffett is bringing his Coral Reefer Band to Daniel Island in May as part of his Second Wind Tour.

He will perform on May 20 at 7:30 p.m. in The Coast of Carolina Show at Credit One Stadium.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Daniel Island to perform at Credit One Stadium,” General Manaer Chris Meany says. “We can’t wait to have the Parrot Heads join us for what will be the biggest party of the year! Don’t miss out – Fins up!”

The concert comes as Buffett and his band are currently working on a new album as a follow-up to the latest studio album, 2020′s “Life on the Flip Side,” which debuted in second place on Billboard.

Last month, the song “Margaritaville” was inducted into the Library of Congress. This year also brings the 45th anniversary of the “Son of a Son of a Sailor” album.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

