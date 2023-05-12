SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/11)

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball Playoffs - Lower States

5-A

Summerville 1, Berkeley 0 - Gavin Mitchell hit a walk off single in the bottom of the 7th to lead the Green Wave to the win. Carson Messina was dominant on the mound for Summerville throwing a complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts. The Green Wave advance in the winners bracket and will travel to River Bluff on Saturday. Berkeley will head to Wando for an elimination game.

River Bluff 9, Wando 2 - The Warriors will host Berkeley in an elimination game on Saturday.

3-A

Hanahan 10, Beaufort 9 F/12 - The Hawks overcame a 6-1 deficit early on to come back and get the victory. Hanahan will move to the winners bracket against Brookland-Cayce on Saturday

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 4, North Central 2 - The Landsharks advance in the winners bracket and will hit the road on Saturday

SCHSL Softball Playoffs - Lower States

5-A

Summerville 3, Berkeley 0 - The Green Wave move on to the winners bracket on Monday while the Stags will play in an elimination game.

St. James 8, Wando 1 - The Warriors season comes to an end with the loss

4-A

Colleton County 6, North Myrtle Beach 4 - The Cougars will head to West Florence on Saturday needing a win to stay alive

