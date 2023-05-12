Man charged in killing of wife, stepdaughter to appear in court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged in the 2019 killing of his wife and stepdaughter is set to appear in a Berkeley County courtroom Friday.

Anthony Gathers was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of death or bodily injury to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime.

Gathers was arrested in the Nov. 11, 2019 killings of 38-year-old Lorice Gathers and 22-year-old Shanique Hills after calling 911 on himself.

Court records state that Gathers told investigators that he discovered text messages between his wife and ex-boyfriend.

Authorities say Gathers then armed himself with a knife and attacked his wife and stepdaughter.

Hills was transported to Trident Medical Center where medical staff discovered that she was 20 weeks pregnant and that the unborn child died in the incident.

Gathers’s case is scheduled as the first case on Friday’s docket and is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

