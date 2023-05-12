Middle school student charged with pointing gun on school property

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a student is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at another student in a high school parking lot.

A resource officer at Summerville High School says a student was in her car when she was approached by three middle school-aged boys who were asking for a ride on Monday. The girl told them no and rolled up her windows. One of the students pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, the report states.

After an investigation, officers identified the student accused of pointing the gun and took him into custody at Gregg Middle School.

The student is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and carrying a weapon on school grounds.

The report states the student was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.