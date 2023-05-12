SC Lottery
Police investigating after body found in Dorchester County

Authorities found a dead body with gunshot wounds on the side of the road Friday in the Ridgeville area, according to police on the scene.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities found a dead body with gunshot wounds on the side of the road Friday in the Ridgeville area, according to police on the scene.

Ridgeville Police responded around 6 a.m. to Ridgeville Road near Timothy Lane.

While investigators confirmed the dead body, they said they cannot release more information at this time.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

