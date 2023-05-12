SC Lottery
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage showing Sunday's deputy-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Ravenel.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released graphic dashcam footage Friday afternoon showing Sunday’s deputy-involved shooting in Ravenel.

The footage was recorded from Deputy Evan Cubbage’s patrol vehicle. Cubbage was hit three times during an exchange of gunfire that happened Sunday at 3:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 4900 block of Savannah Highway. After a brief interaction with two people in a car that was pulled over, Deputy Evan Cubbage called for backup, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said.

When a second officer, Deputy Alexander Hodge, arrived, the passenger of the vehicle opened fire, striking Cubbage three times, Graziano said.

Both deputies returned fire, killing the passenger.

“This video is difficult to watch,” Graziano said in a statement Monday. “I am angered by the violence directed at those who lay their lives on the line daily to protect our citizens. The deputies’ advanced training prevented us from having to bury one of our own. They acted appropriately and professionally under fire from a convicted felon who was illegally carrying a firearm. I am so thankful that these deputies were able to return home to their families. We are thankful for the community’s support.”

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released the full video, which is almost 11 minutes long, on its Facebook page with a warning suggesting viewer discretion.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as James Pierce, 28, from Walterboro. He died at the scene, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Deputies said the female driver of the vehicle was not injured in the incident.

Cubbage was released from the hospital at about 9 p.m. Sunday night, about five hours after the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting and both deputies are on paid administrative leave per normal protocol, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

