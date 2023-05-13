SC Lottery
Ashley Ridge boys, Wando girls win soccer state titles

The Ashley Ridge boys soccer team defeated Clover 2-0 on Friday night to win the 5A boys soccer state championship.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker and Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Lowcountry high school soccer teams played in the Class 5A and 4A State Championship games on Friday. The Ashley Ridge boys soccer team won the programs first state title and the Wando girls won their third-straight state championship.

5A Boys

Ashley Ridge 2, Clover 0

5A Girls

Wando 5, J.L. Mann 4 - Wando’s Ashton Douty scored the game-winning goal in penalty kicks.

4A Boys

Riverside 4, James Island 1

4A Girls

Eastside 1, James Island 0

