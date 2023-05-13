Ashley Ridge boys, Wando girls win soccer state titles
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Lowcountry high school soccer teams played in the Class 5A and 4A State Championship games on Friday. The Ashley Ridge boys soccer team won the programs first state title and the Wando girls won their third-straight state championship.
5A Boys
Ashley Ridge 2, Clover 0
5A Girls
Wando 5, J.L. Mann 4 - Wando’s Ashton Douty scored the game-winning goal in penalty kicks.
4A Boys
Riverside 4, James Island 1
4A Girls
Eastside 1, James Island 0
