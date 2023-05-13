SC Lottery
Bucs drop Game One despite late-inning rally

Charleston Southern baseball
By CSU Athletics
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Southern baseball team fell to the USC Upstate Spartans on Friday night, as a rally in the later innings was cut short in a 7-6 loss at Nielson Field.

With his team down 7-3, James Jett hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Bucs (20-25, 11-11 in conference) within one.

Charleston Southern had an opportunity in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Chandler Tuupo and Tyrell Brewer both singled, but Jared Payne struck out swinging, giving the Bucs their fourth-straight defeat.

USC Upstate (33-17, 18-4 in conference) scored first in the opening inning on a pair of singles, but the Bucs answered with two of their own in the bottom of the inning. They loaded the bases with one out, and Payne singled to tie the game, while Bryce Brock gave them the lead with a sac fly.

The Spartans quickly responded with two of their own in the top of the second with three singles and a stolen base, giving them a 3-2 lead.

That lead expanded to 6-2 in the top of the fourth inning, as the Spartans were able to get to Bucs starter Kaleb Hill, who went 3.1 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits. His record fell to 3-3 on the season. He gave way to Zac Robinson, who pitched the final 5.1 innings for CSU.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Bryce Brock mashed his fifth home run of the season over the right field fence, but the Spartans responded with a home run of their own in the top of the fifth to make it 7-3. That is all that Robinson gave up, as he finished the final 4.0+ innings without allowing a run, striking out seven batters.

On Deck

The Bucs look to even the series tomorrow, as they will honor the seniors before the game. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN

