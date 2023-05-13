Charleston downs UNCW 4-3 Friday to open CAA series

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston used a three-run sixth inning, two-hit nights from Luke Wood and Cam Dean, and strong pitching from the trio of Ty Good, Aidan Hunter and William Privette for a 4-3 win over top-seeded UNCW Friday night.

Ty Good took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and only allowed two over his six innings of work before Aidan Hunter pitched a scoreless seventh and Privette struck out four over the final two frames.

Luke Wood’s RBI single in the second was the only number on the scoreboard until both teams posted multi-run innings in the sixth. UNCW scored two on the two-out single before Charleston responded with three of their own scoring runs on a bases-loaded walk, Cam Dean single and wild pitch.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 4, UNCW 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (31-17, 16-9 CAA), UNCW (27-19, 16-7 CAA)

How It Happened

Trotter Harlan doubled to lead off the second and came home to score one pitch later on a Luke Wood RBI single past the first baseman.

It would hold at a 1-0 Charleston lead until the sixth when the Seahawks took advantage of a trio of walks and plated two on a single from Bryan Arendt.

The UNCW lead was short-lived as the Cougars drew four-straight walks to start their half of the sixth to tie it back up t 2-2.

Cam Dean laced a ball to left center for an RBI single and 3-2 Charleston lead before a wild pitch scored the final run.

UNCW would get one across in the ninth to make it a one-run game, but Privette struck out the final hitter to nail down his eighth save of the season.

Notes

Ty Good collected his 25th career win at the College of Charleston, passing Christian Powell, Scott Oliver and Bailey Ober for second-most victories in program history.

William Privette tossed the final two innings of the ballgame striking out four and allowing just one hit and one run for his eighth save of the season. Privette also collected his 20th career save moving into a tie with Carter Love for 4th all-time at Charleston.

Charleston collected home win No. 23 and moved to 22-6 on the season when scoring first.

Luke Wood finished the night 2-for-3 with a RBI, walk and run scored for his 16th multi-hit game of the season and pushed his batting average to a team-best .331.

Cam Dean collected his 14th multi-hit game of the season putting the Cougars ahead for good on an RBI knock in the sixth. Dean finished 2-for-3 as well with an RBI and walk.

Cole Mathis and Trotter Harlan walked twice as the Cougars drew eight on the night - four coming consecutively to lead off the three-run sixth.

Five Cougars added to their on-base streak Friday night - Cole Mathis (32), Will Baumhofer (25), Trotter Harlan (22), Tyler Sorrentino (14) and Cam Dean (11).

Friday’s win was the third-straight over UNCW dating back to last season for the Cougars.

Up Next

Charleston and UNCW meet for game two Saturday afternoon from Patriots Point with first pitch set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.