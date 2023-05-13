SC Lottery
The Citadel drops 13-inning thriller with WCU

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – In a game that was interrupted by a nearly two-hour rain delay, it was Western Carolina who was able to outlast The Citadel in 7-6 game that went 13 innings.

Game Information

Score: Western Carolina 7, The Citadel 6 (13)

Records: The Citadel (21-24, 6-10), Western Carolina (20-28, 7-11)

Location: Hennon Field (Cullowhee, North Carolina)

Series: Western Carolina leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning as Thomas Rollauer led off the frame with a solo home run to left field. Wells Sykes followed with a double into the corner in left before scoring after stealing third and the ball being thrown away.
  • The Citadel added to its lead in the third inning as three walks loaded the bases. Rollauer drove in a run with a single to right and Sykes followed with a RBI groundout to the right side.
  • The fifth run came in to score in the fourth inning as Sawyer Reeves drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.
  • Western Carolina got their offense going in the sixth as Psacanel Ferreras led off the inning with a home run and Jack Spyke later added a two-run homer to left center.
  • The game would remain the same until two outs in the eighth when Nate Stocum hit a three-run double to center to give the Catamounts the lead.
  • The Bulldogs answered right back as Sawyer Reeves blooped a double into right center and scored on a Travis Lott double of the fence in center.
  • WCU scored the winning run in the 13th on a slow roller up the first base line off the bat of Jordan Starkes.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Citadel got strong pitching through the game as starter Cameron Reeves allowed three runs on seven hits and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
  • Will Holmes (2-4) was brilliant in extra innings as he gave up just one run on four hits and six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
  • Holmes was able to work himself out of jams as he got a strikeout to strand a runner at second to end the ninth, worked around a leadoff hit by pitch in the 10th, danced around a leadoff double in the 11th and a leadoff single the in 12th.
  • The Bulldogs got two hits from five of the nine hitters in the lineup.
  • Thomas Rollauer hit his third home run of the season as part of a two-hit, two RBI game.
  • Wells Sykes collected a pair doubles, driving in a run and scoring another.
  • Sawyer Reeves added two hits and scored a pair of runs.
  • Travis Lott had two hits and drew a pair of walks.
  • Anthony Badala was the fifth Bulldog with two hits.
  • Dylan Costa drew three walks and scored a run.
  • Nick Hyde (2-1) picked up the win after retiring the two hitters he faced.

On Deck

The teams are scheduled to play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.

