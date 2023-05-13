The Citadel drops 13-inning thriller with WCU

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – In a game that was interrupted by a nearly two-hour rain delay, it was Western Carolina who was able to outlast The Citadel in 7-6 game that went 13 innings.

Game Information

Score: Western Carolina 7, The Citadel 6 (13)

Records: The Citadel (21-24, 6-10), Western Carolina (20-28, 7-11)

Location: Hennon Field (Cullowhee, North Carolina)

Series: Western Carolina leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning as Thomas Rollauer led off the frame with a solo home run to left field. Wells Sykes followed with a double into the corner in left before scoring after stealing third and the ball being thrown away.

The Citadel added to its lead in the third inning as three walks loaded the bases. Rollauer drove in a run with a single to right and Sykes followed with a RBI groundout to the right side.

The fifth run came in to score in the fourth inning as Sawyer Reeves drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.

Western Carolina got their offense going in the sixth as Psacanel Ferreras led off the inning with a home run and Jack Spyke later added a two-run homer to left center.

The game would remain the same until two outs in the eighth when Nate Stocum hit a three-run double to center to give the Catamounts the lead.

The Bulldogs answered right back as Sawyer Reeves blooped a double into right center and scored on a Travis Lott double of the fence in center.