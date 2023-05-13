SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Eight-run fifth propels Clemson over Hokies, 15-4

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, VA. – No. 10 Clemson overcame a 4-1 deficit with eight runs, including six with two outs, in the fifth inning in its 15-4 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 33-17 overall and 15-10 in the ACC. The Hokies dropped to 29-17 overall and 11-13 in ACC play.

Clemson totaled 20 hits in the game, as every starter had at least one hit. Eight Tigers in all had at least two hits and seven Tigers scored at least two runs. Clemson scored the game’s last 14 runs as well.

Will Taylor hit a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the top of the first inning, then Carson Jones belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning as part of a three-run frame. The Hokies scored a two-out run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to build a 4-1 lead.

The Tigers erupted for eight runs on nine hits in the fifth inning to take the lead. Cam Cannarella ripped a two-run double, then Taylor tied the score with a two-out, run-scoring single. The Tigers scored five more two-out runs in the frame on Billy Amick’s two-run double, Riley Bertram’s run-scoring double and run-scoring singles by Blake Wright and Benjamin Blackwell.

Cannarella led off the sixth inning with his fifth homer of the year, then Clemson tacked on three runs on three singles in the seventh inning. A run-scoring double by Amick and run-scoring single by Bertram, who had four hits in the game, scored two runs in the eighth inning for the Tigers.

Jackson Lindley (2-3) pitched 2.1 innings in relief to earn the win, as he yielded two hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout. Hokie starter Drue Hackenberg (5-6) suffered the loss, as he allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Ridgeville Police responded around 6 a.m. to Ridgeville Road near Timothy Lane.
Coroner identifies 14-year-old found shot in Dorchester Co.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage Friday of the deadly...
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Kelontae Gavin of Ridgeville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors,...
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June

Latest News

Behind 3.2-hitless innings down the stretch from junior pitcher Teddy Sharkey, the No. 8...
No. 8 Chanticleers post 8-7 extra-inning win on Friday at South Alabama
Eli Jones struck out a career high 10 in five-plus innings of work, but Arkansas scored one in...
Jones K’s 10; Gamecocks fall at Arkansas
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel drops 13-inning thriller with WCU
College of Charleston used a three-run sixth inning, two-hit nights from Luke Wood and Cam...
Charleston downs UNCW 4-3 Friday to open CAA series