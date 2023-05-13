SC Lottery
ESPN commentator raises money through 24-hour free throw challenge

By Anna Harris
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The fifth annual 24-hour Nothing But Net Challenge kicked off on Saturday as an ESPN commentator raises money for the Special Olympics from her Mount Pleasant driveway.

This challenge consists of ESPN commentator Debbie Antonelli shooting 100 free throws at the top of every hour, and by noon Sunday, she would have made 2,400 free throws. She is even doing it this year with a broken finger.

This event is inspired by her middle son Frankie, a Special Olympics Athlete with Down syndrome, and over the past four years, “Team Antonelli” has raised over $635,000 for Special Olympics.

“I’m capable of making 100 free throws every hour,” Antonelli said. “So, it’s an incredible fitness challenge to get ready to do it, but I definitely want to do it at a high level because the better I shoot it, the better the story is for Special Olympics, and hopefully, people will give more money.”

During the first hour, former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams, made a special appearance, as well as Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Antonelli says she had been training for weeks and is prepared to stay up through the night.

“I’d never believe I’d be standing in my driveway talking about the chance to raise a million dollars for Special Olympics, but that’s exactly where we are,” Antonelli said. “We have worked really hard, our whole team, to put together this effort from the social media to the Special Olympics South Carolina and their ability to navigate us with what we need.”

Click here to tune in to the 24-hour marathon on their YouTube and Facebook pages from the “Team Antonelli Home Court.”

Antonelli started the challenge at noon on Saturday and will wrap up at noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

