SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Deputies working ‘serious crash’ involving motorcycle in Hollywood

Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to Highway 174 near White Point Road.
Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to Highway 174 near White Point Road.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a “serious” Saturday night crash involving a motorcycle.

Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to Highway 174 near White Point Road.

The motorcycle went off the highway and into the water, the sheriff’s office says. The motorcyclist was removed from the water, according to investigators.

Deputies did not say if the motorcyclist was hurt.

Drivers should expect delays as authorities investigate.

The St. Paul’s Fire District, Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Rescue Squad also responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage Friday of the deadly...
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting
Ridgeville Police responded around 6 a.m. to Ridgeville Road near Timothy Lane.
Coroner identifies 14-year-old found shot in Dorchester Co.
Kelontae Gavin of Ridgeville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors,...
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

In a Facebook post, the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirmed that engineer/emergency...
Moncks Corner Fire Department engineer, EMT dies, agency confirms
This challenge consists of ESPN commentator Debbie Antonelli shooting 100 free throws at the...
ESPN commentator raises money through 24-hour free throw challenge
At least a hundred people gathered on Folly Beach Saturday morning, including Aric Hutchinson,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ESPN commentator raises money through 24-hour free throw challenge