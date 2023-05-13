FIRST ALERT: Deputies working ‘serious crash’ involving motorcycle in Hollywood

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a “serious” Saturday night crash involving a motorcycle.

Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to Highway 174 near White Point Road.

The motorcycle went off the highway and into the water, the sheriff’s office says. The motorcyclist was removed from the water, according to investigators.

Deputies did not say if the motorcyclist was hurt.

Drivers should expect delays as authorities investigate.

The St. Paul’s Fire District, Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Rescue Squad also responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

