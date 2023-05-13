SC Lottery
Heating up heading into our Mother’s Day weekend with a few storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will warm up this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, near 90 degrees on Mother’s Day. A few pop-up storms are possible along and west of Interstate 95 this afternoon, most of us will remain dry. We’ll see a better chance of scattered storms throughout the area on Sunday, so have the rain gear ready to go! A cold front will eventually move through the area on Monday/Tuesday, keeping scattered storms and showers in the forecast as we start the new week. The front will stall near the area for most of the week, which will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast each day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 67.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 66.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 61.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 67

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 66.

