Jones K’s 10; Gamecocks fall at Arkansas

Eli Jones struck out a career high 10 in five-plus innings of work, but Arkansas scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh in a 4-1 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Friday night (May 12) at Baum-Walker Stadium.(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE  –  Eli Jones struck out a career high 10 in five-plus innings of work, but Arkansas scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh in a 4-1 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Friday night (May 12) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Jones allowed four hits and two runs with two walks and the 10 strikeouts in five-plus innings. His previous career high in strikeouts was six. A Kendall Diggs RBI single in the third gave Arkansas a 1-0 lead but Carolina tied the game in the top of the sixth inning as Braylen Wimmer, who was in the lineup for the first time since the opening game of the Auburn series, singled up the middle to score a run.

Arkansas took the lead for good in the sixth as a double play scored a run. Diggs’ two-run single in the seventh ended the scoring.

Carolina scattered six hits on the night. Jones took the loss. Cade Austin struck out two and allowed three hits and two runs in two innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • This was the first time Carolina played in Arkansas since the 2018 Fayetteville Super Regional.
  • Dylan Brewer extended his reached base streak to 22 games.
  • Attendance for the game was 10,218.

UP NEXTCarolina and Arkansas continue the three-game set Saturday night (May 13) at 6 p.m. CDT (7 p.m. EDT) at Baum-Walker Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

