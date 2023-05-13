SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, K-9 injured in east Tennessee

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly Drive before gunfire broke out, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.(Sevierville Police Department)
By Gray News staff and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a K-9 is injured following an officer-involved shooting in Tennesse, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The incident began at about 8:15 p.m. Friday in Sevierville, Tennesse, when officers with the Sevierville Police Department went to a home to follow up on an incident involving a felony evading by vehicle.

As officers approached the home, a person inside the home began shooting at the officer and they returned gunfire. Officials said the reason why is still under investigation.

One person was killed, but TBI officials are withholding their name while the family is notified.

Another person was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. Two deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and one city officer were transported to the hospital for non-gunshot-related injuries.

K-9 officer Hank with the Sevierville Police Department was shot during the shootout and was transported to an area veterinary hospital for treatment, TBI officials said. The dog underwent surgery, which went well, and is now resting with his partner, officer Jordan Paul.

“Thanks so much to everyone for your concern and continued thoughts and prayers for a quick and full recovery,” SPD officials said.

TBI officials said that the investigation is still underway.

No other details were released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Ridgeville Police responded around 6 a.m. to Ridgeville Road near Timothy Lane.
Coroner identifies 14-year-old found shot in Dorchester Co.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage Friday of the deadly...
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting
Kelontae Gavin of Ridgeville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors,...
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Credit One Stadium on May 20.
Jimmy Buffett coming to Charleston in May
The engineers who were hired by the city are in the initial planning period to find ways to...
Folly Beach hires engineers to improve traffic plan
Palmetto Goodwill Chief of Mission and Marketing Elliot Smalley said students in their upcoming...
Palmetto Goodwill, Trident Tech partner to open 1st adult high school
Prince Polite, 19, was killed by multiple gunshots on Wiggins Road in May of 2017.
Deputies looking for leads in Colleton Co. cold case