SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old girl

Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m.
Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says four people are in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m.

They found a dead body with gunshot wounds, later identified as 14-year-old Mariyah Ezell of Summerville.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says the four people arrested were taken into custody at three different places: two locations in Summerville and one location in North Charleston.

None of the four suspects’ names or ages has been released.

“At 10:40 p.m., detectives were still interviewing suspects and weeding through the paperwork,” Carson says,

Carson says more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage Friday of the deadly...
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting
Ridgeville Police responded around 6 a.m. to Ridgeville Road near Timothy Lane.
Coroner identifies 14-year-old found shot in Dorchester Co.
Kelontae Gavin of Ridgeville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors,...
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to Highway 174 near White Point Road.
Motorcyclist killed in Hollywood crash
The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.
Deputies: 8 hospitalized after Dorchester Co. crash
In a Facebook post, the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirmed that engineer/emergency...
Moncks Corner Fire Department engineer, EMT dies, agency confirms
This challenge consists of ESPN commentator Debbie Antonelli shooting 100 free throws at the...
ESPN commentator raises money through 24-hour free throw challenge