Battery Blasted by San Antonio, 7-0

CHARLESTON, S.C. (May 13, 2023) – The Charleston Battery were defeated by San Antonio FC on Saturday at Patriots Point by a score of 0-7. San Antonio, the league’s defending champions, scored early and often and proved to be too overwhelming for the Battery to overcome. Charleston will look to move past this match and shift their focus to next Saturday’s home game against Monterey Bay FC.

It was a forgettable first half for the Battery to start the game. San Antonio FC took early command of the match with four goals in the opening 32 minutes of play, via Samuel Adeniran, Fabien Garcia and Tani Oluwaseyi, and an own goal by Juan Sebastian Palma that was originally credited to Oluwaseyi.

Charleston searched for a way back into the match and continued to press forward. Arturo Rodriguez and Robbie Crawford registered a shot on target in the 34th minute and 44th minute, respectively, but goalkeeper Jordan Farr saved both attempts.

The first half concluded with San Antonio taking a 0-4 lead into the break.

Play resumed in the second half with the hosts looking to get back into the match. San Antonio managed to add a fifth goal in the 53rd minute by Tani Oluwaseyi. The visitors tacked on a sixth goal in the 80th minute by Ignacio Bailone.

San Antonio would add one more goal right before full-time, making it a 0-7 final score.

Coach Pirmann on the night’s proceedings…

We got out-coached, we got out-played, we got out-worked. Look, it’s one game in 90 minutes. We trained well, we had a good week with a lot of crazy travel and it just didn’t go our way. It just wasn’t anywhere near good enough. We got to dust it off, put it behind us and get ready for next week. We have Monterey Bay, who are very good. We’ll be ready next week and we got to have a good response.

Coach Pirmann on moving past this game and improving for next week…

The biggest thing is that [San Antonio] are big, they’re strong, they’re intense, they’re physical, they’re top players. There’s a reason they’re the [defending] champions and there’s the reason we’re in a rebuilding year. The biggest thing is that we just have to look in the mirror, and say ‘What do we do wrong? What can we improve?’ Our fans deserve better. I don’t want to get too high or too low on one result, but it is embarrassing. We’ve got to look in the mirror and get better.

Coach Pirmann on his message to the Battery fans who packed the stands tonight…

On behalf of the Battery, the fans deserve better. Not good enough, but these guys are warriors. They work hard, it was a long week. There’s no excuse, but looking at trends and what we’re doing this season, we’re having a positive year. We’ll get better. Thank you for coming out. Hope we have good weather [again next week] and can make it miserable for Monterey Bay.

Paterson on moving on from this night…

We just put it behind us, no matter what game it’s been this season. Once that game is finished and done, we look forward to the next one. So, this isn’t a good result, but our focus is our next match.

Paterson on turning the page to the Monterey Bay game…

We have to from our mistakes and build on the things we do well and we’ve done well offseason. Like I said before, just forget about this game and focus on Monterey Bay.

The Battery remain home for their next match, on Sat., May 20, against Monterey Bay FC. Charleston will celebrate the Night of Champions at Patriots Point, presented by Gildan. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.com, the club’s exclusive digital ticketing provider.

Scoring Summary

SA - 8′ Sam Aderniran

SA - 20′ Fabien Garcia

SA - 26′ Juan Sebastian Palma (CHS own goal)

SA - 32′ Tani Oluwaseyi

SA - 53′ Tani Oluwaseyi

SA - 80′ Ignacio Bailone

SA - 89′ Ignacio Bailone

Lineups:

CHS: Muse, Archer (Wynne 30′), Dodson, Paterson, Crawford (Randall 59′), Palma, Allan (Booth 59′), Polvara, Rodriguez, Barajas (Apodaca 70′), Williams

SA: Farr, Taintor (Smith 60′), Gracia, Batista, Gomez, Hayes, Abu (Zouhir 76′), Azocar (Bailey 59′), Hansen (Parano 46′), Adeniran (Bailone 63′), Oluwaseyi

