The Citadel earns 6-5 win over Western Carolina

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Citadel right hander Gant Starling allowed just one hit over the final four innings to shut the door on Western Carolina and even the series with a 6-5 victory Saturday afternoon at Hennon Stadium.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 6, Western Carolina 5

Records: The Citadel (22-24, 7-10), Western Carolina (20-29, 7-12)

Location: Hennon Stadium (Cullowhee, North Carolina)

Series: Series tied 1-1

How it Happened

  • The Catamounts got on the board in the first inning as Brandon Butterworth led off the inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Pascanel Ferreras.
  • The Bulldogs got the run back in the fourth inning as Sawyer Reeves doubled and scored on a double down the third-base line by Thomas Rollauer.
  • The Citadel took the lead in the fifth as Reeves delivered a three-run homer to left center.
  • WCU tied the game in the home-half of the inning on a three-run homer from Butterworth.
  • The Bulldogs answered back with two outs in the sixth as Noah Mitchell doubled into the left-field corner, and Travis Elliott followed with a RBI double to same spot.
  • The Citadel added a run in the seventh after Anthony Badala started the inning with a base hit up the middle. After a sacrifice bunt from Matthew Lively, pinch runner Clay Wilson scored from second on a Reeves single to left field.
  • The Catamounts got one run back in the eighth on a RBI single from Jack Spyke.

Inside the Box Score

  • Right hander Gant Starling (3) entered the game with a runner on and one out in the sixth and was able to get out of the inning without allowing a run by getting a strikeout to end the inning.
  • He got the strikeout with a 96mph fastball after touching 97mph on the previous pitch.
  • Starling would finish the game by allowing just one run on one hit and seven strikeouts over 4.0 innings.
  • Sam Swygert (5-2) picked up the win after allowing four runs over four hits and three innings over five innings.
  • Sawyer Reeves provided the offense as he went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs. He also scored two runs.
  • Thomas Rollauer and Travis Elliott each drove in runs with base hits.
  • Dylan Costa helped seal the victory with a diving catch up the middle to end the game.

On Deck

The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.

