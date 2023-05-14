The Citadel earns 6-5 win over Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Citadel right hander Gant Starling allowed just one hit over the final four innings to shut the door on Western Carolina and even the series with a 6-5 victory Saturday afternoon at Hennon Stadium.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 6, Western Carolina 5

Records: The Citadel (22-24, 7-10), Western Carolina (20-29, 7-12)

Location: Hennon Stadium (Cullowhee, North Carolina)

Series: Series tied 1-1

How it Happened

The Catamounts got on the board in the first inning as Brandon Butterworth led off the inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Pascanel Ferreras.

The Bulldogs got the run back in the fourth inning as Sawyer Reeves doubled and scored on a double down the third-base line by Thomas Rollauer.

The Citadel took the lead in the fifth as Reeves delivered a three-run homer to left center.

WCU tied the game in the home-half of the inning on a three-run homer from Butterworth.

The Bulldogs answered back with two outs in the sixth as Noah Mitchell doubled into the left-field corner, and Travis Elliott followed with a RBI double to same spot.

The Citadel added a run in the seventh after Anthony Badala started the inning with a base hit up the middle. After a sacrifice bunt from Matthew Lively, pinch runner Clay Wilson scored from second on a Reeves single to left field.