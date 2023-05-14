The Citadel earns 6-5 win over Western Carolina
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Citadel right hander Gant Starling allowed just one hit over the final four innings to shut the door on Western Carolina and even the series with a 6-5 victory Saturday afternoon at Hennon Stadium.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 6, Western Carolina 5
Records: The Citadel (22-24, 7-10), Western Carolina (20-29, 7-12)
Location: Hennon Stadium (Cullowhee, North Carolina)
Series: Series tied 1-1
How it Happened
- The Catamounts got on the board in the first inning as Brandon Butterworth led off the inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Pascanel Ferreras.
- The Bulldogs got the run back in the fourth inning as Sawyer Reeves doubled and scored on a double down the third-base line by Thomas Rollauer.
- The Citadel took the lead in the fifth as Reeves delivered a three-run homer to left center.
- WCU tied the game in the home-half of the inning on a three-run homer from Butterworth.
- The Bulldogs answered back with two outs in the sixth as Noah Mitchell doubled into the left-field corner, and Travis Elliott followed with a RBI double to same spot.
- The Citadel added a run in the seventh after Anthony Badala started the inning with a base hit up the middle. After a sacrifice bunt from Matthew Lively, pinch runner Clay Wilson scored from second on a Reeves single to left field.
- The Catamounts got one run back in the eighth on a RBI single from Jack Spyke.
Inside the Box Score
- Right hander Gant Starling (3) entered the game with a runner on and one out in the sixth and was able to get out of the inning without allowing a run by getting a strikeout to end the inning.
- He got the strikeout with a 96mph fastball after touching 97mph on the previous pitch.
- Starling would finish the game by allowing just one run on one hit and seven strikeouts over 4.0 innings.
- Sam Swygert (5-2) picked up the win after allowing four runs over four hits and three innings over five innings.
- Sawyer Reeves provided the offense as he went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs. He also scored two runs.
- Thomas Rollauer and Travis Elliott each drove in runs with base hits.
- Dylan Costa helped seal the victory with a diving catch up the middle to end the game.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.