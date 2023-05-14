SC Lottery
CofC falls to UNCW 9-3

By CofC Athletics
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - UNCW used five runs over the sixth and seventh innings to extend their lead and tie the series defeating the College of Charleston 9-3 Saturday afternoon.

Leading Off

Final Score: UNCW 9, Charleston 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (31-18, 16-10 CAA), UNCW (28-19, 17-7 CAA)

How It Happened

• UNCW scored their first two runs of the game on sacrifice flies from freshman Tanner Thach - one in the first and the second in the third for a 2-0 lead through three innings.

• A solo home run in the fourth made it 3-0 Seahawks before Charleston scratched across a run in the home half.

• UNCW scored three in the sixth to make it 6-1 on a pair of RBI singles. The Seahawks would make it 8-1 in the next frame bringing home two on another single.

• Trotter Harlan brought home Charleston’s second run on a fielder’s choice in the eighth and Cole Mathis singled home the final tally in the ninth to make it 9-3.

Notes

• Jared Kirven threw out two potential base stealers Saturday - one in the second and another in the seventh - tying his season-high mark. Kirven has thrown out 10 base runners this season and 30 in his career at the College.

• Kirven became the fourth Cougar catcher to throw out 30 base runners in a career joining Ereven Roper, Alex Garabedian and Danny Wondrack. Kirven also moved into third all-time in opponents’ stolen base percentage with his 2-for-2 day behind the plate.

• Cole Mathis finished the day 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored for his fifth three-hit game of the season. Mathis bumped his average to a team-high .331 and collected his team-best 43rd RBI.

• Trey Pooser struck out seven batters Saturday over 5.1 innings of work - the third time the Hanahan native has struck out seven this season. Pooser also set a new career-high of 56 strikeouts in a single season surpassing last season’s 51.

Up Next

Charleston and UNCW meet in a rubber match Sunday as the College of Charleston will recognize their graduating seniors pregame. First pitch from Patriots Point is scheduled for 1 p.m.

