Deputies: 8 hospitalized after Dorchester Co. crash

The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.
The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says eight people, six of which are juveniles, were taken to the hospital following a Saturday crash.

The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.

A 17-year-old driver pulled out in front of another car and was hit, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson. The other car had two adults and five juveniles, Carson says.

All eight were taken to a hospital. One of the juveniles, according to Carson, was taken to the hospital by air because of “distance of ground travel and injuries a little more severe than the others.”

Carson also says that no one was thrown from either car.

