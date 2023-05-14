Lowcountry high school baseball/softball playoff scores (5/13)
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Baseball - Lower States
5-A
River Bluff 6, Summerville 1 - The Green Wave will head to Berkeley for an elimination game on Monday
Berkeley 4, Wando 2 - The Stags advance and end Wando’s season. Berkeley will host Summerville on Monday in an elimination game
3-A
Hanahan 4, Brookland-Cayce 3 - The Hawks advance to the Lower State finals and will host on Wednesday
2-A
Oecanside Collegiate 4, Andrew Jackson 2 - The Landsharks advance to the Lower State finals on Wednesday that they’ll host.
Softball - Lower States
4-A
West Florence 10, Colleton County 0
