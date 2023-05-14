Lowcountry high school baseball/softball playoff scores (5/13)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball - Lower States

5-A

River Bluff 6, Summerville 1 - The Green Wave will head to Berkeley for an elimination game on Monday

Berkeley 4, Wando 2 - The Stags advance and end Wando’s season. Berkeley will host Summerville on Monday in an elimination game

3-A

Hanahan 4, Brookland-Cayce 3 - The Hawks advance to the Lower State finals and will host on Wednesday

2-A

Oecanside Collegiate 4, Andrew Jackson 2 - The Landsharks advance to the Lower State finals on Wednesday that they’ll host.

Softball - Lower States

4-A

West Florence 10, Colleton County 0

