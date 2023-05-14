SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school baseball/softball playoff scores (5/13)

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball - Lower States

5-A

River Bluff 6, Summerville 1 - The Green Wave will head to Berkeley for an elimination game on Monday

Berkeley 4, Wando 2 - The Stags advance and end Wando’s season. Berkeley will host Summerville on Monday in an elimination game

3-A

Hanahan 4, Brookland-Cayce 3 - The Hawks advance to the Lower State finals and will host on Wednesday

2-A

Oecanside Collegiate 4, Andrew Jackson 2 - The Landsharks advance to the Lower State finals on Wednesday that they’ll host.

Softball - Lower States

4-A

West Florence 10, Colleton County 0

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage Friday of the deadly...
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting
At least a hundred people gathered on Folly Beach Saturday morning, including Aric Hutchinson,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Kelontae Gavin of Ridgeville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors,...
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June
The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.
Deputies: 8 hospitalized after Dorchester Co. crash
Ridgeville Police responded around 6 a.m. to Ridgeville Road near Timothy Lane.
Coroner identifies 14-year-old found shot in Dorchester Co.

Latest News

VIDEO: Berkeley keeps season alive with win over Wando
VIDEO: Berkeley keeps season alive with win over Wando
VIDEO: CSU beats USC Upstate 10-2
VIDEO: CSU beats USC Upstate 10-2
VIDEO: CofC beats UNCW, 9-3 on Saturday
VIDEO: CofC falls to UNCW, 9-3 on Saturday
Oceanside Collegiate girls win their 3rd straight state title with a win over Christ Church
Lowcountry high school soccer playoffs scores (5/13)