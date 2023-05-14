Lowcountry high school soccer playoffs scores (5/13)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Boys Soccer - State Championship

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 2, Gray Collegiate 0 - The Landsharks win the state championship

SCISA Boys Soccer - State Championship

3-A

Pinewood Prep 2, Oakbrook Prep 1 - The Panthers claim the state title

1-A

Charleston Collegiate 8, Holy Trinity 0 - Maddock Griffith had 6 goals to lead the Sun Devils to a state title

SCHSL Girls Soccer - State Championship

2-A/1-A

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Christ Church 1 - The Landsharks win their 3rd straight state championship

SCISA Girls Soccer

Pinewood Prep 2, Porter-Gaud 1 - The Panther take the state title with the win

