Lowcountry high school soccer playoffs scores (5/13)
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
SCHSL Boys Soccer - State Championship
2-A
Oceanside Collegiate 2, Gray Collegiate 0 - The Landsharks win the state championship
SCISA Boys Soccer - State Championship
3-A
Pinewood Prep 2, Oakbrook Prep 1 - The Panthers claim the state title
1-A
Charleston Collegiate 8, Holy Trinity 0 - Maddock Griffith had 6 goals to lead the Sun Devils to a state title
SCHSL Girls Soccer - State Championship
2-A/1-A
Oceanside Collegiate 3, Christ Church 1 - The Landsharks win their 3rd straight state championship
SCISA Girls Soccer
Pinewood Prep 2, Porter-Gaud 1 - The Panther take the state title with the win
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.