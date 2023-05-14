SC Lottery
Mahoney’s Gem, Big Fourth Inning Lift Gamecocks Past Arkansas

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE  –  Jack Mahoney tossed seven strong innings and the University of South Carolina baseball team scored three runs in the fourth inning as the Gamecocks defeated No. 3 Arkansas, 3-1, Saturday night (May 13) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Mahoney struck out six in seven scoreless innings. The junior threw 90 pitches, allowing just five hits with a pair of walks in picking up his fifth win of the year. Chris Veach struck out two in two innings of relief to earn his fifth save of the season.

The Gamecock offense did its damage in the fourth. Ethan Petry opened with a hit-by-pitch and move to second on a Cole Messina single. Gavin Casas got Carolina on the board with a single that scored Petry. Braylen Wimmer made it 2-0 with a single up the middle, scoring Messina. Evan Stone had a two-out RBI single to left, scoring Casas for the final 3-0 advantage.

Wimmer had two of Carolina’s six hits on the night. Arkansas scored a run in the eighth but left seven on base on the night.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Carolina gets to 15 SEC wins with Saturday’s victory. The Gamecocks are 37-12 overall and 15-10 in league play.
  • Mahoney set a season high for innings pitched. His career high is 7.2 against The Citadel in 2021.
  • Carolina snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday night.
  • Dylan Brewer’s 23-game on-base streak was snapped in tonight’s game.

UP NEXT Carolina and Arkansas conclude the three-game series on Sunday afternoon (May 14) at 3 p.m. EDT (2 p.m. CDT) at Baum-Walker Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

