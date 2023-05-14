SC Lottery
Medic: Charlotte paramedic died while on duty

Hayes first joined the department in 1997.
Paramedic Mark Hayes died while on duty, according to MEDIC.(MEDIC/Provided photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte paramedic has died while on duty, Medic confirmed.

According to the EMS agency, Mark Hayes died Saturday from a medical emergency.

“This tragic development has had a profound impact on Medic and its employees,” said John Peterson, executive director of Mecklenburg EMS Agency in a press release. “On behalf of Mark’s coworkers, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time of solace.”

Hayes first began working at Medic in 1997, according to the agency.

“We have it from here, Mark,” the press release read in part. “You are deeply missed already.”

