Moncks Corner Fire Department engineer, EMT dies, agency confirms

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirmed that engineer/emergency medical technician Drew Kelly passed away on Friday.

The agency says Kelly spent time working for the rural fire department and the town’s fire department. He served people in both the incorporated and unincorporated parts of Moncks Corner “honorably” and was loved by many, the department says.

“Please keep the Kelly family and the Town of Moncks Corner Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers over the next several weeks,” the Facebook post reads. “One cannot imagine the pain and loss both families are feeling.”

The fire department did not say how Kelly died in its post.

