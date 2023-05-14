Motorcyclist killed in Hollywood crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died in a Saturday night crash in the Hollywood area.

Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to Highway 174 near White Point Road.

The motorcycle went off the highway and into the water, the sheriff’s office says.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp confirmed the motorcyclist died in the single-vehicle crash.

The highway was closed for much of Saturday night but is back open.

The St. Paul’s Fire District, Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

