Officials responding to possible drowning at park in Dorchester Co.

SCDNR is on the call helping the Dorchester County emergency personnel, according to...
SCDNR is on the call helping the Dorchester County emergency personnel, according to spokesperson Stephen Fastenau.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says they are responding to a possible drowning at Givhans Ferry State Park.

SCDNR is on the call helping the Dorchester County emergency personnel, according to spokesperson Stephen Fastenau.

Details are limited at this time. Givhans Ferry State Park is near the town of Ridgeville and sits adjacent to the Edisto River.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

