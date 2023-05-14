RiverDogs Launch Three Home Runs in 8-4 Defeat of GreenJackets

North Augusta, SC- Home runs from Angel Galarraga, Kamren James and Julio Meza powered the Charleston RiverDogs to an 8-4 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday night at SRP Park. The victory was the third straight for the RiverDogs and gives them an opportunity to claim their first series win of 2023 on Sunday. The teams combined to collect 22 hits in the contest, 11 for each side.

The offensive onslaught began in the second inning. Kamren James walked to begin the attack and Odalys Peguero joined him on base when he was hit by an Adam Shoemaker pitch. With runners on the corners and one out, Christopher Barete bounced an infield single to the left side to give the RiverDogs (13-19) a 1-0 lead. Galarraga followed with a two-run home run to increase the lead to 3-0. The long ball was the catcher’s first of the season.

The next three half-innings featured both teams putting runs on the board. Augusta used a sacrifice fly from Francisco Floyd in the bottom of the second to score their first run of the game. That single tally was countered by an RBI single from Ryan Spikes in the top of the third to reestablish a three-run advantage. However, David McCabe blasted an opposite field two-run home run to make it 4-3 after three.

That same score held until the sixth inning. With Duncan Davitt on the mound, Jair Casanova opened the frame (14-17) with a line drive single. A bouncer back to the mound pushed him into scoring position. Dawson Dimon followed with a groundball up the middle. Carlos Colmenarez gloved the baseball, but threw late and wildly to first, allowing Casanova to cross the plate with the tying run.

Augusta (14-17) reliever Landon Harper took the mound for a fourth inning of work in the eighth with the score still even. Cooper Kinney and Spikes registered the first hits allowed by the right-hander with consecutive singles. James took advantage in a big way. Following a mound visit, he drove the first pitch over the wall in left center to put the visitors back on top 7-4. Meza added his first home run of the season, a solo shot, in the ninth inning.

The GreenJackets did not go home without a fight in the last of the ninth. Down by four, they loaded the bases with two outs on the strength of three singles. Matt Wyatt induced Jeremy Celedonio into a game-ending groundball to second to secure the victory.

Davitt earned the win with 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. The University of Iowa product allowed one run on a pair of hits. Starter Marcus Johnson worked the first 4.0 innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits. Johnson fanned five. Jack Hartman worked a scoreless fifth inning to go with Wyatt’s scoreless ninth.

Kinney and Spikes each collected two hits for the RiverDogs. Spikes and James extended personal hitting streaks to six games. Ambioris Tavarez, McCabe and Casanova finished the night with two hits each for Augusta. 17 of the 18 players in the game recorded a hit. The only player without one was E.J. Exposito, the GreenJackets first baseman.

The RiverDogs set their sights on a winning series on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. RHP Jonny Cuevas (0-3, 9.31) will make his second start of the week on the mound. Augusta has not named a starter for the contest.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.