Search for possible drowning teen at state park believed to be recovery effort

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible teenage drowning victim at Givhans Ferry State Park, but they say the search is most likely a recovery effort.

Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle of the Edisto River.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Rick Carson says three boats and divers were searching for the teen Sunday night. However, with storms coming, Carson says they might have to hold the search until Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office has a plan if a body is not recovered Sunday night, according to Carson.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is assisting.

