Single-vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle collision in Berkeley County late Saturday night.

It happened on SC 6, about 5 miles west of Cross, at approximately 11:50 p.m., according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The driver of a 2009 Pontiac sedan was traveling west on SC 6, when they lost control and went off the road to the right and crashed into a culvert, Ridgeway said.

EMS took the driver to Trident Medical Facility where they died from their injuries.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

