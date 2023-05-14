Slow moving showers and storms are in the forecast today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An approaching cold front and the sea breeze will promote widespread showers and storms across the area today. It will be a warm and humid Mother’s Day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Anything that develops will be slow moving with heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lighting. High tide is around 4:45 this afternoon and activity will likely be ongoing at that time; localized flooding will be possible. Several inches of rain can’t be ruled out, especially for those areas that see several rounds of activity. Storms will diminish later in the evening; lows overnight will be in the mid to upper 60s. The cold front will eventually move through the area on Monday/Tuesday, keeping showers and storms in the forecast as we start the new week. The front will stall near the area for most of the week, which will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast each day.

MOTHER’S DAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 67.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 63.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 66.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 65.

