SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Slow moving showers and storms are in the forecast today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An approaching cold front and the sea breeze will promote widespread showers and storms across the area today. It will be a warm and humid Mother’s Day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Anything that develops will be slow moving with heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lighting. High tide is around 4:45 this afternoon and activity will likely be ongoing at that time; localized flooding will be possible. Several inches of rain can’t be ruled out, especially for those areas that see several rounds of activity. Storms will diminish later in the evening; lows overnight will be in the mid to upper 60s. The cold front will eventually move through the area on Monday/Tuesday, keeping showers and storms in the forecast as we start the new week. The front will stall near the area for most of the week, which will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast each day.

MOTHER’S DAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 67.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 63.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 66.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 65.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage Friday of the deadly...
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting
At least a hundred people gathered on Folly Beach Saturday morning, including Aric Hutchinson,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.
Deputies: 8 hospitalized after Dorchester Co. crash
Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.
4 in custody after shooting death of 14-year-old girl
Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to Highway 174 near White Point Road.
Motorcyclist killed in Hollywood crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday night forecast