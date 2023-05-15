Deputies: 1 injured in Charleston County shooting

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was wounded late Monday afternoon in Awendaw.

The shooting, which injured one person in a vehicle, was reported in the area of Highway 17 and Lofton Road shortly after 5 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment of what Knapp called non-life-threatening injuries.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District posted on its Twitter page that traffic in the area was being rerouted. Drivers should find an alternate route or expect delays.

The Northbound side of Highway 17 was closed with traffic being diverted into southbound lanes.

Deputies have not yet made any arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.