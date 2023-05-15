SC Lottery
Body of missing swimmer recovered near state park

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible teenage drowning victim at Givhans Ferry State Park, but they say the search is most likely a
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Johnson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have located the body of a swimmer reported missing Sunday in the area of Givhans Ferry State Park nearly 24 hours after authorities responded to the scene.

Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills confirmed a body was located and that units were working to recover the victim as of Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call Sunday at 2:52 p.m. about a teen believed to be 17 or 18 years old who had last been seen towards the middle of the Edisto River.

Lt. Rick Carson said three boats and divers searched for the teen Sunday night, but with the possibility of storms, the search would have to continue Monday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Dorchester County Fire and Rescue and Colleton County Fire-Rescue have been assisting the sheriff’s office in the search.

