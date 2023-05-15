Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition

SC Lottery
The Harrell family says they’re asking for prayers to get through this week’s funeral
By Andrew Fancher
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - A 6-year-old remains in critical condition while relatives plan for the burial of his mother.

The Harrell family is asking for prayers and donations to get through this week’s funeral which will be followed by months of physical therapy for the children.

Nicola “Nikki” Diane Harrell, 31, was traveling with her mother, four of her five children, and her niece when the car was involved in a pile-up last Tuesday.

According to the family, Harrell had just picked up the children from school.

Harrell died in the intersection of North Beltline Road and Trenholm Road after 5 p.m., while the remaining passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to Harrell’s husband, Datron, his children have different injuries ranging from broken legs to a fractured skull. The oldest injured is 12 while the youngest is 6.

Three of the children have since been discharged, including 8-year-old Alex Harrell who spoke with WIS on his way out of Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

The 3rd grader said he’s looking forward to playing Roblox when he gets back to his aunt’s house. He had not been told about his mom’s passing.

“I’m fighting. Due to the loss of my wife, I’m fighting that and taking care of my boys at the same time. And everyone you talk to, everyone you communicate with, you want to cry. Heart starts racing, tears start rolling. [Tears] want to come out now just talking to you, and I’m holding that in. I’m doing my best. I’m doing my best,” said Datron.

Datron’s youngest, a 6-year-old named Tristan, is currently in a medically induced coma. The child suffers from a cracked skull and severe head trauma, a broken wrist, and a broken collar bone, among other injuries.

As Datron is a single father with piling medical bills, the Harrell family is encouraging people to donate to their GoFundMe.

