The Citadel falls in series finale with WCU despite season high 5 home runs
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Citadel hit a season-high five home runs in the series finale at Western Carolina, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell, 17-9, at Hennon Stadium.
Game Information
Score: Western Carolina 17, The Citadel 9
Records: The Citadel (22-25, 7-11), Western Carolina (21-29, 8-12)
Location: Hennon Stadium (Cullowhee, North Carolina)
Series: Western Carolina wins 2-1
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got off to a quick start as Sawyer Reeves led off the game with a home to left center. A walk to Thomas Rollauer came in to score on a two-run homer to left center from Noah Mitchell.
- WCU got on the board in the bottom half of the inning on a RBI double from Zach Ketterman and a throwing error.
- The Catamounts gained the lead in the second on a two-run single from Pascanel Ferreras.
- WCU added to its lead in the third on a three-run homer from Brandon Butterworth.
- The Bulldogs got a run back in the fourth on a solo home run from Mitchell, his second in as many at-bats.
- After WCU got the run back on a fielder’s choice, the Bulldog bats got hot in the fifth with a five-run inning. Thomas Rollauer pulled the Dogs within a run with a three-run homer off the foul pole in left field, and Crosby Jones made it a one-run lead with a two-run homer to right field.
- The Catamounts pushed the lead back to four runs as they answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
- WCU added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings to extend the lead.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs finished the game with five home runs. It is the most long balls since the Bulldogs hit five against Samford on March 8, 2013.
- It is the fifth time in school history the Bulldogs have hit five home runs in a game.
- The school record is six home runs that has happened three times.
- The Citadel finished the weekend with seven home runs.
- Noah Mitchell led the way by going 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
- The game marked the second time in his career he has hit two home runs in a game. Mitchell hit a pair of home runs against Saint Peter’s on Feb. 29, 2020.
- Sawyer Reeves led off the game with a home run, his fourth of the season. It was his third leadoff homer of the season, equaling the mark set by Austin Mapes in 2015.
- The home run marked the second-straight game with a home run for Reeves.
- Thomas Rollauer went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a pair of runs scored. It was Rollauer’s second home run of the weekend.
- Crosby Jones added the fifth home run, a two-run shot in the five-run fifth inning.
- CJ Van Slooten (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing two runs, one earned, without retiring a batter.
- Ryan White (5-0) was credited with the win after allowing two hits over 2.1 scoreless innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs play their final midweek game of the season as they travel across the Ravenel Bridge to take on the College of Charleston on May 16 at 6 p.m.
