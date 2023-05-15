The Citadel falls in series finale with WCU despite season high 5 home runs

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Citadel hit a season-high five home runs in the series finale at Western Carolina, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell, 17-9, at Hennon Stadium.

Game Information

Score: Western Carolina 17, The Citadel 9

Records: The Citadel (22-25, 7-11), Western Carolina (21-29, 8-12)

Location: Hennon Stadium (Cullowhee, North Carolina)

Series: Western Carolina wins 2-1

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got off to a quick start as Sawyer Reeves led off the game with a home to left center. A walk to Thomas Rollauer came in to score on a two-run homer to left center from Noah Mitchell.

WCU got on the board in the bottom half of the inning on a RBI double from Zach Ketterman and a throwing error.

The Catamounts gained the lead in the second on a two-run single from Pascanel Ferreras.

WCU added to its lead in the third on a three-run homer from Brandon Butterworth.

The Bulldogs got a run back in the fourth on a solo home run from Mitchell, his second in as many at-bats.

After WCU got the run back on a fielder’s choice, the Bulldog bats got hot in the fifth with a five-run inning. Thomas Rollauer pulled the Dogs within a run with a three-run homer off the foul pole in left field, and Crosby Jones made it a one-run lead with a two-run homer to right field.

The Catamounts pushed the lead back to four runs as they answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning.