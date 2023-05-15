SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Classroom Champions: Teacher hopes to get new lenses for photography classes

Fort Dorchester High School photography teacher Stephanie Shank says her students and her...
Fort Dorchester High School photography teacher Stephanie Shank says her students and her camera are her focus.(Stephanie Shank)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston teacher is finding new ways to develop her students’ photography skills.

Fort Dorchester High School photography teacher Stephanie Shank says her students and her camera are her focus.

From beginner foundation studies to photography and graphic design to advanced placement portfolios, Shank says it’s all offered within her school’s visual art department.

She says more students at her school are taking an interest in her class because of growing class sizes.

“A large percentage of them have cell phones attached to them and are taking pictures of something and sharing their voice and my goal is to do it in a more thoughtful way,” Shank said.

To help, Shank is requesting six 35mm prime lenses for her Donor’s Choose project. She says the lenses will give her students a chance to understand taking advanced photography while outside in a natural setting.

“The little things that can keep them interested and engaged in something they are passionate about make all the difference,” Shank said.

Shank says her imaginative, talented, and motivated photography students are excited for the opportunity to explore even more.

You can also help them by donating to this project for this D-D-2 teacher and her students.

Since the beginning of this school year my classroom champions segments have helped 35 Low Country teachers get supplies, they need in partnership with Donor’s Choose.

Click here to donate to this project right now.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drayton Tarvarus Smalls, 18, of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck, 19, of North Charleston,...
Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old
Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle...
Body of missing swimmer, 18, recovered near state park, deputies confirm
The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.
Deputies: 8 hospitalized after Dorchester Co. crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle collision in...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in single-vehicle crash
Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. Sunday to Highway 174 near White Point Road.
Coroner identifies 65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hollywood crash

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was wounded late Monday afternoon in...
Deputies: 1 injured in Charleston County shooting
District officials said the book, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” has been in libraries...
Dorchester Dist. 2 board votes to keep challenged book on library shelves
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: 1 injured in Charleston County shooting
Family says Drew always had dreams of becoming a firefighter since four generations of his...
Family, fire department mourns loss of 22-year-old first responder