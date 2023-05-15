Classroom Champions: Teacher hopes to get new lenses for photography classes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston teacher is finding new ways to develop her students’ photography skills.

Fort Dorchester High School photography teacher Stephanie Shank says her students and her camera are her focus.

From beginner foundation studies to photography and graphic design to advanced placement portfolios, Shank says it’s all offered within her school’s visual art department.

She says more students at her school are taking an interest in her class because of growing class sizes.

“A large percentage of them have cell phones attached to them and are taking pictures of something and sharing their voice and my goal is to do it in a more thoughtful way,” Shank said.

To help, Shank is requesting six 35mm prime lenses for her Donor’s Choose project. She says the lenses will give her students a chance to understand taking advanced photography while outside in a natural setting.

“The little things that can keep them interested and engaged in something they are passionate about make all the difference,” Shank said.

Shank says her imaginative, talented, and motivated photography students are excited for the opportunity to explore even more.

