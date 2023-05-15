SC Lottery
Coroner identifies 65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hollywood crash

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died in a Saturday night crash in the Hollywood area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a North Carolina man died in a Saturday night crash in the Hollywood area.

Raleigh David Woods, 65, of Supply, North Carolina, died at the scene from a blunt-force injury he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to Highway 174 near White Point Road where they say a motorcycle went off the highway and into the water.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp confirmed the motorcyclist died in the single-vehicle crash.

The highway was closed for much of Saturday night while deputies investigated the scene.

The St. Paul’s Fire District, Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

