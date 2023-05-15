Coroner identifies Cross man killed in single-vehicle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner says a 33-year-old man died overnight Saturday at an area hospital following a crash late Saturday night.

Charles Howard, from Cross, died from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The coroner’s office received word of Howard’s death at 1:07 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened on SC 6, about 5 miles west of Cross, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

Troopers say Howard was traveling west on Highway 6 in a 2009 Pontiac sedan when he apparently lost control, went off the road to the right and crashed into a culvert.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

