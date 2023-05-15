Cougars take series from first place Seahawks on Senior Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Trotter Harlan went deep twice and the College of Charleston outslugged first-place UNCW 8-7 Sunday to take the series and hand the Seahawks their first weekend series loss of the season.

Harlan made it back-to-back weekends leaving the yard twice in a game smacking a three-run shot in the first and two-run blast in the fifth.

The lead changed hands five times in a back-and-forth rubber match but

Cam Dean’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth was enough to push the Cougars over the top.

Leading Off

Final Score:

Charleston 8, UNCW 7

Location:

Patriots Point

Records:

Charleston (21-18, 17-10 CAA), UNCW (28-20, 17-8 CAA)

How It Happened

UNCW plated their first run of the day on a sacrifice fly for the second time in as many days and 1-0 lead through the top half of the first.

Trotter Harlan quickly gave the Cougars the lead sending a ball over the left center field fence and a 3-1 lead.

UNCW would plate a single run in each of the first four innings to reclaim a 4-3 lead through four complete.

Joseph Mershon tied it back up with a sacrifice fly to center field before Harlan’s second blast of the game gave Charleston the lead 6-4 through five.

A two-run home run from Trevor Marsh tied things back up at 6-6 in the top of the sixth then UNCW took the lead 7-6 on a solo homer.

Khyree Miller scored on a wild pitch in the home half for the fourth tie of the day at 7-7 through seven complete.

Trotter Harlan’s third base hit of the day started the home half of the eighth before promptly stealing second and third on back-to-back pitches setting the stage for heroics.

Cam Dean delivered sending a two-strike pitch back up the middle for the go-ahead RBI.

William Privette worked around a leadoff double - including a spectacular defensive stop from Dean - to finish off the game and claim the series.

Notes

Charleston took two of the three from the top team in the CAA and handed UNCW their first series loss of the season in the process.

Trotter Harlan hit two home runs in a game for the second time in as many weekends, this time doing so on his Senior Day and Mother’s Day at the ballpark.

Harlan finished the day 3-for-4 with 5 RBI and scored three times, none bigger than the go-ahead tally in the eighth.

William Privette nailed down his ninth save of the season and 21st of his Cougar career - moving into fourth in career saves.

Khyree Miller finished 3-for-3 at the plate scoring twice and grabbing the final out of the ballgame. Sunday was Miller’s fourth three-hit game of the season and second in as many weekends.

Charleston also clinched a spot in the CAA Tournament with Sunday’s win as the Cougars sit just one game out of first place with one weekend left in the regular season.

Up Next

Charleston closes their home slate Tuesday when crosstown rival The Citadel comes to Patriots Point for a 6 p.m. contest.

