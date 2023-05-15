Dorchester Dist. 2 board votes to keep challenged book on library shelves

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s school board has voted to uphold an appeal for a book found in the district’s libraries, the first challenge under the district’s recently updated library materials policy.

District officials said the book, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” has been in libraries for at least a year.

District board members voted 6-1 to uphold the appeal from the district’s Citizen’s Review Committee during a called meeting Monday morning. That vote means the book will not be pulled from shelves.

Kellie Bates was the lone board member who voted against the appeal, stating she felt that the book violated the district’s policies and state law.

“To me, the proviso doesn’t allow this ideology to be taught in our schools, and our policy specifically states that it needs to be pertinent to our curriculum and educational objectives,” Bates said, “So in evaluating those two in conjunction with each other, I felt like it didn’t meet the standards required.”

Board members had 20 days to render their decision. They said the material isn’t being taught in any classes, and it is just another book in the library’s catalog.

Cynthia Powell was one of the board members who voted in upholding the appeal. She said she encourages parents to read the book with their children, so they can have a discussion with them about its contents, rather than trying to remove it.

“What is being said in this book that is inaccurate? If you say it’s inaccurate, show me where it’s inaccurate because I want to know,” Powell said. “If it’s political, what do you expect to gain as a result?”

Though the book will be allowed to remain on the district’s library shelves for now, some board members said they believe it could be challenged again in the future.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.