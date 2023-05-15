SC Lottery
Drier weather expected to start out the new week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved to the south of our area overnight allowing for drier weather to move in for the beginning of the work and school week. Morning clouds will give way to an increase in sunshine sending temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon. The rain chances will remain low for the first couple days of the work week. A cold front will help to increase the chance of afternoon storms by Wednesday. Highs will near 90 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. The aforementioned cold front will slide through Wednesday night bringing a drop in the temps for the second half of the work week. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 70s on Thursday and may struggle to reach 80 degrees on Friday. A few showers and storms are possible by the weekend with highs returning to the 80s.

TODAY: Clouds to Sunshine. Mainly Dry. High 82.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 89.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 76.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 80.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 83.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 86.

VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
