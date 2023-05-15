SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable

Consider DIY for decorations and other amenities
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average cost of a wedding in 2023 is expected to be around $29,000, about $1,000 more than 2022, according to wedding planning platform Zola.

Sara Bigham is a lifestyle contributor with the popular website and app, Eventbrite. She shared several ideas to help you reign in your wedding budget.

Look for free tastings

“I’ve seen these offered pretty regularly from catering companies and even restaurants,” Bigham said. “It’s a great way to nibble a few bites, see what might work for your menu at your wedding without having to pay for those very expensive catering tasting menus.”

Consider DIY flower arrangements

“Flowers are costly, so grab your girlfriends and do it yourself,” Bigham suggested. “There are plenty of flower arranging classes, flower crown workshops and even make your own bouquet classes found on Eventbrite.com

Do you own makeup

If you have a friend who is skilled, consider asking them to help. You can also look for a bridal makeup class to help find ideas, or search for makeup tutorial videos on TikTok.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drayton Tarvarus Smalls, 18, of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck, 19, of North Charleston,...
Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old
Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle...
Body of missing swimmer, 18, recovered near state park, deputies confirm
The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.
Deputies: 8 hospitalized after Dorchester Co. crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle collision in...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in single-vehicle crash
Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. Sunday to Highway 174 near White Point Road.
Coroner identifies 65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hollywood crash

Latest News

A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says
Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who served as Trump's national security adviser,...
Trump tells former adviser Michael Flynn: ‘We’re going to bring you back’
First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig...
Woman recovering after report of shark bite on Isle of Palms
The Charleston Police Department’s electronic monitoring system is a violent offender focused...
Charleston Police praise GPS ankle monitor program, say it could expand
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new...
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges