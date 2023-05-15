SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Nightly closures of the West Ashley Bridge start Sunday

Police say this is for construction which will last between one and two weeks.
Police say this is for construction which will last between one and two weeks.(MGN Online)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says starting Sunday night, drivers will see a nightly shutdown of the southbound side of the West Ashley Bridge.

Police say this is for construction which will last between one and two weeks. The closure will include all lanes going from downtown Charleston to West Ashley.

The closures will be daily from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drayton Tarvarus Smalls, 18, of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck, 19, of North Charleston,...
Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage Friday of the deadly...
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting
The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.
Deputies: 8 hospitalized after Dorchester Co. crash
At least a hundred people gathered on Folly Beach Saturday morning, including Aric Hutchinson,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to Highway 174 near White Point Road.
Motorcyclist killed in Hollywood crash

Latest News

Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old, who was towards the middle...
Search for possible drowning teen at state park believed to be recovery effort
Drayton Tarvarus Smalls, 18, of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck, 19, of North Charleston,...
Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old
At least a hundred people gathered on Folly Beach Saturday morning, including Aric Hutchinson,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’