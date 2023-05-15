Goose Creek man killed in weekend shooting, coroner says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a victim in a Saturday night shooting.

Earl Goodwater, 53, died from injuries he suffered in a shooting on Westminster Boulevard, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

He said the coroner’s office was notified at 10:34 p.m. about the shooting.

Goodwater died at the scene of the incident, Hartwell confirmed.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has not released details on the shooting.

